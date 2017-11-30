We've all been there, waiting like mad yokes refreshing three computers with ten tabs open. Furiously clicking around trying to nab the tickets of our dreams!

Simply put, it's a bloody nightmare!

But luckily, the chaps at Ticketmaster have put together this handy list of tips on how not to be left dissapointed.

"Some shows will have high demand and lots of people will be trying to get tickets, so here are some tips to follow to give yourself the best chance to get yours.

Taylor Swift’s reputation Stadium Tour is set to arrive in Dublin on Friday 15th June.

1. Get an Account

Set up a Ticketmaster account now (Click here to set it up), make sure all your details are correct, especially your address. In the postcode section add your postcode or Eircode. Don’t know your Eircode? Find it here.



2. Add your Billing Details

Add your card details to your account in advacne. This will save you fumbling with your card when you go to purchase your tickets. Remember we take debit and credit cards.

3. Log into your Ticketmaster Account

Log into your account before tickets go on sale. This way, if you manage to get tickets the rest of the purchasing process will be smooth and quick. Log in here.

4. Use a Secure Connection

If possible, log in at home so that you have a reliable WiFi connection. Office and public WiFi will have high demand which may slow down your connection and the purchasing process.

5. Only Use One Browser/Tab

Don’t open multiple browsers or tabs. Doing so may cause the Ticketmaster system to think you are a robot, which will kick you out of the queue and you will be unable to purchase tickets.

6. Don’t Refresh the Page

While you might think the page isn’t working, it is. You will be placed in a queue and will get access to tickets in a fair manner as quickly as possible. Just follow the instructions on screen. Refreshing a page will lose you your place in the queue."

Info supplied by Ticketmaster

Taylor Swift reputation Stadium Tour live at Croke Park

Friday, 15th June

Direct ticket link: http://bit.ly/2ip2sUa