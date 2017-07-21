The 41 year old father of 6 was found dead yesterday

Musicians and fans are sharing their grief at the death of Linkin Park frontman Chester Bennington.

It's believed the 41 year-old took his own life at his home in Los Angeles - he'd battled alcohol and drug problems.

He died on what would have been the 53rd birthday of his late friend Chris Cornell, the lead singer of Soundgarden and Audioslave, who took his own life in May this year.

Bennington was married to his second wife and had 6 children between both marriages.

His fellow musicians have been paying tribute.





 