Musicians and fans are sharing their grief at the death of Linkin Park frontman Chester Bennington.

It's believed the 41 year-old took his own life at his home in Los Angeles - he'd battled alcohol and drug problems.

He died on what would have been the 53rd birthday of his late friend Chris Cornell, the lead singer of Soundgarden and Audioslave, who took his own life in May this year.

Bennington was married to his second wife and had 6 children between both marriages.

His fellow musicians have been paying tribute.

😢😢😢😢😢😢😢😢😢😢😢😢😢😢😢😢😢😢😢😢😢😢😢😢😢😢😢😢😢😢😢😢😢😢😢😢 Literally the most impressive talent I've ever seen live! Vocal beast! #RIPChester #LinkinPark A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri) on Jul 20, 2017 at 11:37am PDT

I will miss Chester's humor (as evident in this pic far right) and his amazing vocal talents. RIP pic.twitter.com/2wkze4n7Wy — Billy Idol (@BillyIdol) July 21, 2017





I am heartbroken you do not know what someone's going through serious. Prayers up for your family right now my brother ❤️💔❤️💔 — #GSAP (@Stormzy1) July 20, 2017





RIP to Chester Bennington and my sincerest condolences to his family, friends, and the Linkin Park family. Truly unique, humble frontman. — Justin Timberlake (@jtimberlake) July 21, 2017





Saddened to hear of the passing of Chester Bennington and the talent that goes with him. Thoughts are with family and loved ones. — Hozier (@Hozier) July 21, 2017



