Playboy founder Hugh Hefner has passed away at the age of 91.

A statement says the millionaire died from natural causes at his home, the Playboy mansion in Los Angeles, surrounded by loved ones.

Kim Buckley has this report:

American Icon and Playboy Founder, Hugh M. Hefner passed away today. He was 91. #RIPHef pic.twitter.com/tCLa2iNXa4 — Playboy (@Playboy) September 28, 2017





He's survived by his wife Crystal and his four grown up children.

Since his death overnight, tributes have been flooding in for the Playboy mogul.

RIP to the legendary Hugh Hefner! I’m so honored to have been a part of the Playboy team! You will be greatly missed! Love you Hef! Xoxo — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) September 28, 2017









Hefner spoke about his lifestyle in 2009.