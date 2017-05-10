DJs and musicians are among those paying tribute to Robert Miles, who's died aged 47.

The Italian was best known for his trance anthem 'Children' which went to number one in several countries.

Pete Tong's tweeted "RIP thanks for the music" while Boy George has posted that it's "Very sad news".

It's understood he passed away from an unreported illness in the early hours of this morning.

Sad to hear Robert Miles passing r.i.p thanks for the music 🙏#deconstruction#classichouse pic.twitter.com/f7xsvLTBF6 — Pete Tong mbe (@petetong) May 10, 2017

Really in shock to hear the news of the passing of Robert Miles... R.I.P. — Armin van Buuren (@arminvanbuuren) May 10, 2017

R.I.P. Robert Miles. Lousy day. — Kristopher Seals (@KristopherSeals) May 10, 2017