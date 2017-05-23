Former James Bond star Sir Roger Moore has died after a short battle with cancer.

He was 89 years of age.

His family has issued the following statement.

With the heaviest of hearts, we must share the awful news that our father, Sir Roger Moore, passed away today. We are all devastated. pic.twitter.com/6dhiA6dnVg — Sir Roger Moore (@sirrogermoore) May 23, 2017

He played the famous spy in seven Bond films including Live and Let Die and the Spy Who Loved Me.

@todayfm @TodayFMNews He started my lifelong love affair with James Bond films.. 💗I — Shelly L (@ShellyLawton) May 23, 2017

Sad to see the news of Roger Moore, the best Bond IMO! — JB Goll (@jbgoll) May 23, 2017

Oh man, Roger Moore!! # As if the last 24hrs hadn't been shit enough ! 😔 — David Ireland (@thenewmatador) May 23, 2017

Statement by UNICEF Executive Director Anthony Lake on the life of Goodwill Ambassador Sir Roger Moore https://t.co/JqpnjSIt3m pic.twitter.com/s1A0rBXY2g — UNICEF Ireland (@unicefireland) May 23, 2017