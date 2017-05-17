The Chief Executive of the Road Safety Authority has rounded on the Vintners Federation of Ireland over proposed new drink driving laws.

Transport Minister Shane Ross is introducing an automatic three month ban for those caught between 50 and 80 milligrammes - currently they only get penalty points and a fine.

The VFI says only a small number of people at this limit are responsible for road crashes.

But Moyagh Murdock says the impacts of people can't be measured as a statistic: