The Road Safety Authority has issued a new video showing what it's like to be a cyclist on the roads.

Using 360 degrees camera technology, the short film brings users through a virtual reality from the cyclists point of view.

The video urges other road users to leave the adequate space - when overtaking cyclists on the roads.

Make a conscious effort to look out for cyclists on our roads. Please #SlowDown. — RSA Ireland June 27, 2017




