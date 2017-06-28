RSA Issues New Cycle Safety Video
The Road Safety Authority has issued a new video showing what it's like to be a cyclist on the roads.
Using 360 degrees camera technology, the short film brings users through a virtual reality from the cyclists point of view.
The video urges other road users to leave the adequate space - when overtaking cyclists on the roads.
Make a conscious effort to look out for cyclists on our roads. Please #SlowDown. pic.twitter.com/PEWzdrnVd0— RSA Ireland (@RSAIreland) June 27, 2017