Individuals and groups who've contributed to promoting road safety and trying to save lives have been acknowledged by the RSA this afternoon.

26 ‘Leading Lights Road Safety' Awards and 5 '‘Special Recognition’ Awards were presented to ordinary people doing extraordinary work at a ceremony in Croke Park.

Most of the campaigning work is being done on the ground in local schools and communities by local people themselves.

Inspiring and motivating children, adults and groups being recognised for their efforts in promoting road safety at the RSA Leading Lights Awards at Croke Park this afternoon #RoadSafety #SaveLives pic.twitter.com/jQiauNqMHN — Gail Conway (@Gailiana) December 13, 2017

Gail Conway has this report:

Road crash survivor Richard Alcorn was awarded the highest accolade in recognition of his contribution to promoting road safety.

His life was changed when he was seriously injured in a crash in 2006 and two of his cousins were killed in a separate incident in 2005.

Richard is now a motivational speaker and promotes road safety in schools, particularly in his home county of Donegal and surrounding counties.

The RSA awarded him the 'Supreme Award in Road Safety' and a 'Leading Light', in this afternoon's ceremony.

He says he adapted well to living with his disabilities, but it's tough for the families who also experience the fallout: