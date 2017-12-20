RTÉ Dismisses Producer After His Guilty Plea Over Sexual Offences
RTÉ has confirmed it has dismissed sports producer Kieran Creaven with immediate effect.
The station says it's a result of Monday's legal proceedings in Leeds Crown Court where he pleaded guilty to sexual offences.
He had initially been suspended by the broadcaster following his arrest in November.
54-year-old Mr Creaven admitted to one charge of grooming a child and another charge of inciting a child to carry out a sexual act.
He was confronted by so-called paedophile hunters last month when he travelled to the UK to meet what he thought was a 13-year-old girl.
He's been remanded on bail and will reappear in court in February to be sentenced.