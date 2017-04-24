RTE has called for a televised leaders debate between Simon Coveney and Leo Varadkar, saying it's in the nation's interest.

There are reports that Fine Gael is blocking such an event, amid speculation that Enda Kenny is due to step down as early as next week.

According to the The Irish Daily Mail, RTE asked Fine Gael headquarters about the logistics around the event, but were told that it cannot go ahead.

Is a debate it in the nation's interest, or just an internal party issue?

Kim Buckley reports: