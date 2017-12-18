An RTE sports producer has admitted sex offences in a UK court.



54 year old Kieran Creaven with an address in Dublin was confronted by so-called paedophile hunters when he traveled to Leeds to allegedly meet what he thought was a 13-year-old girl.



Mr Creaven pleaded guilty in Leeds Crown Court this morning to two charges - one of child grooming and one of inciting a child to carry out a sexual act.





He has been remanded on bail to reappear in court on February 12th for sentencing.



Irish Daily Star correspondent Michael O'Toole was in court earlier:













