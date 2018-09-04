TV chef Rachel Allen says she's devastated about the arrest of her son Joshua on drugs charges.

The 18 year old was detained in Co. Cork last Thursday after 30-thousand euro worth of cannabis was seized.

In a statement Rachel and her husband Isaac say he has co-operated with Gardai and "when formally charged Joshua will be pleading guilty at the first opportunity".

The couple say their son has made a huge mistake but they don't condone his actions.

Read the full statement here: “He has been arrested on suspicion of possession of drugs (marijuana) with intent to supply them to others. He has admitted his guilt immediately and co-operated fully with the Gardaí. A file has been sent to the Director of Public Prosecutions and when formally charged Joshua will be pleading guilty at the first opportunity."

"We are absolutely devastated at this turn of events. Our son is eighteen years old, has never been in trouble with the Gardaí, and has made a huge mistake, which will have profound consequences for him. We do not in any way condone his actions, in fact, we utterly condemn them, but it is not for us to condemn him."

“We must now try to look after our son and our family, the best way we can. We would ask that the legal process would be allowed to proceed to deal with this matter, without interference, and that we would be allowed to deal with this, like any other parents, in a similar position.”