Rage Against The Machine have issued a “cease and desist” letter to former UKIP leader Nigel Farage over the name of his podcast.

The US rockers have warned the British MEP that his LBC Radio podcast ‘Farage Against the Machine’ “brazenly and unlawfully exploits” their name and logo.

Demanding that he shut it down, the band noted that it has “publicly denounced the type of right-wing ideology you espouse for decades; in fact, that has been an integral part of the band’s identity and purpose.”

Sent to Mr Farage by the band’s lawyer Howard King, the letter warns that the “implication of any endorsement by our client of you or your policies is particularly abhorrent.”

“Your anti-immigrant rhetoric, lack of social compassion and barely disguised racism and xenophobia are the antithesis of what RATM stands for,” reads the letter.

“Stop using RATM’s name and logo; change the name of your podcast and find some other target to troll.

“We suggest President Trump.”

"Nigel Farage is an arse, his party is mainly made up of bigots and its policies are racist" - Chumbawamba after @UKIP used 'Tubthumping' — Rage Against The Machine (@RATM) September 22, 2012

Farage has met with President Trump on a number of occasions and has said that he counts him among his friends.

The band already came out strongly when Mr Farage revealed the name of his podcast in March, tweeting, “This pissweasel IS the machine – peddling the sort of inane, blame-heavy bullshit that the guys in @RATM have been raging against since day one.”

This pissweasel IS the machine - peddling the sort of inane, blame-heavy bullshit that the guys in @RATM have been raging against since day one...#FuckNigelFarage — Rage Against The Machine (@RATM) March 10, 2018

In his letter, Mr King also demanded that Mr Farage stop using any marketing, promotion or advertising that “falsely associates you, your colleagues at LBC and Fox, and your far-right political views with RATM.”