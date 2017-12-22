Spain's prime minister says there won't be a national election after pro-independence parties won a majority in the Catalan parliament.

Its disputed president Carles Puigdemont is calling for talks to begin with Madrid.

Mariano Rajoy had gambled on taking control of the Catalan government by calling a snap election.

But despite pro-independence separatists narrowly winning yesterday, Prime Minister Rajoy says the result doesn't change anything.

"I'm still standing in the same position and if someone wants to change the Spanish constitution, it's evident they cannot count on me."