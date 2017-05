The Central Criminal Court has heard that a man accused of raping a woman he met on Tinder told Gardaí they had consensual sex.



The man, who can't be identified, is accused of raping the woman at Kilmashogue Lane.

It is the prosecutionÂ’s case that the accused raped the then college student in his car after driving her up the Dublin Mountains.

It was the first time they met.

Our Courts Correspondent Frank Greaney reports: