The suspect in the rape of a Spanish teenager in Dublin last weekend was out on bail at the time of the alleged attack.

The 18-year-old told Gardaí she was taken to waste ground near Sandymount beach where she was tied up and subjected to multiple assaults in a tent overnight.

A 24-year-old man was arrested and released without charge in relation to the allegations.

Independent.ie reporter Conor Feehan says the man was out on bail at the time: