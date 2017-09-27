B.O.B has launched a crowd-funding campaign

An American rapper has started a crowd-funding campaign to prove that the earth is flat.

B.O.B, who's had number one hits with Airplanes and Nothin' On You, wants to send satellites into space to prove his theory.

He's already raised over 2 thousand dollars, but his goal is one million.

He is on a mission!


Little did we know that this guy believed in mad conspiracies!