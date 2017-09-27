An American rapper has started a crowd-funding campaign to prove that the earth is flat.

B.O.B, who's had number one hits with Airplanes and Nothin' On You, wants to send satellites into space to prove his theory.

He's already raised over 2 thousand dollars, but his goal is one million.

He is on a mission!

The cities in the background are approx. 16miles apart... where is the curve ? please explain this pic.twitter.com/YCJVBdOWX7 — B.o.B (@bobatl) January 25, 2016





Little did we know that this guy believed in mad conspiracies!