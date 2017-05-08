Emmanuel Macron is preparing to become France's next president after winning 65 per cent of the election votes.

His rival, far-right candidate Marine Le Pen, called him to concede defeat last night, shortly after the result came in.

Mr Macron insists 'a new page' of the country's history is opening.

Je vous servirai au nom de notre devise : Liberté, Égalité, Fraternité. — Emmanuel Macron (@EmmanuelMacron) May 7, 2017





President Michael D. Higgins has written to French President-elect Emmanuel Macron to convey his best wishes for a 'fruitful Presidency'.

President Higgins has written to French President-elect Macron to convey his best wishes for a fruitful Presidency:https://t.co/YvwF03wEU2 — President of Ireland (@PresidentIRL) May 8, 2017





Taoiseach Enda Kenny has congratulated Mr Macron, saying the future holds promise as we work towards a European Union of prosperity and equality for all.

Congrats @EmmanuelMacron -an outstanding result & strong signal of confidence in the future of EU in which France will play significant part — Enda Kenny (@EndaKennyTD) May 7, 2017





Fianna Fáil Leader Micheál Martin says he is looking forward to working with Mr Macron in the future on issues of mutual concern to both Ireland and France.

Trump offered his congratulations on twitter:

Congratulations to Emmanuel Macron on his big win today as the next President of France. I look very much forward to working with him! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 7, 2017





Here are some more reactions:

Victory for Macron, for France, the EU, & the world.



Defeat to those interfering w/democracy. (But the media says I can't talk about that) — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) May 7, 2017









Merci France!!!!! — Mia Farrow (@MiaFarrow) May 7, 2017





I've been a stubborn hold-out but after today I'm gonna start calling Freedom fries French fries again. — Seth Meyers (@sethmeyers) May 7, 2017



