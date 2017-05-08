He's the county's youngest leader since Napoleon

Emmanuel Macron is preparing to become France's next president after winning 65 per cent of the election votes.

His rival, far-right candidate Marine Le Pen, called him to concede defeat last night, shortly after the result came in.

Mr Macron insists 'a new page' of the country's history is opening.


President Michael D. Higgins has written to French President-elect Emmanuel Macron to convey his best wishes for a 'fruitful Presidency'.


Taoiseach Enda Kenny has congratulated Mr Macron, saying the future holds promise as we work towards a European Union of prosperity and equality for all.


Fianna Fáil Leader Micheál Martin says he is looking forward to working with Mr Macron in the future on issues of mutual concern to both Ireland and France.

Trump offered his congratulations on twitter:


Here are some more reactions: