The FSAI has issued a recall on several Dunnes Stores 'Simply Better' yogurts.

This is due to the possible presence of rubber pieces.

Dunnes says the recall is "a precautionary measure".

It affects batches of its 150g yogurts with use-by dates of May 12th and May 17th.

Source: FSAI

The versions affected are toffee, lemon and lime, raspberry and pomegranate and senga strawberry.

No other use-by dates are affected by this recall.

Dunnes has also issued in-store notices, asking customers who have bought this product to return it to their local Dunnes Stores for a full refund.