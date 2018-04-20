There was a record drop in the number of rough sleepers in Dublin in the spring.

The figures show the number of people sleeping rough dropped from 184 in winter 2017 to 110 in spring 2018.

That's a 40% decrease - and the largest drop on record.

The housing and homeless charity Peter McVerry Trust has urged the Government and the Dublin Region Homeless Executive (DRHE) to continue to intensify efforts to decrease the numbers sleeping rough.

Pat Doyle, CEO of Peter McVerry Trust, has welcomed the latest figures.

"The reduction is a clear result of a high intensity and assertive programme of engagement with people sleeping rough to encourage them into shelter and housing."

Mr Doyle also pointed to the coordinated response of the Peter McVerry Trust, as well as the DRHE, to Storm Emma as "a significant contributing factor" to the reduction in the number of rough sleepers.

He said the response meant they brought people who wouldn't normally access shelter in and engaged them over a period of days.