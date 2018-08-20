There's been a record number of measles cases in Europe this year, according to the World Health Organisation.

Figures show there were 95 cases of measles in Ireland between July 2017 and June 2018 - while the HSE this month reported an outbreak in Dublin with at least 11 confirmed cases.

Across Europe, however, more than 41,000 children and adults were infected with the disease in the first six months of 2018.

In contrast, the entirety of 2017 - which was the highest rate recorded this decade - saw 23,927 cases.

So far this year, there have been more than 1,000 cases of measles in seven European countries - France, Georgia, Greece, Italy, Russia, Serbia and Ukraine.

Image: WHO

Ukraine has been the worst affected with 23,000 cases, while there's been 14 reports of measles-related deaths in Serbia this year.

In total, there's been at least 37 deaths due to measles across the continent in 2018.

Officials are now calling on all countries to make sure children and adults are vaccinated with the two-dose MMR (measles, mumps and rubella) vaccine.

Dr Zsuzsanna Jakab, WHO Regional Director for Europe, said: "Following the decade’s lowest number of cases in 2016, we are seeing a dramatic increase in infections and extended outbreaks.

"We call on all countries to immediately implement broad, context-appropriate measures to stop further spread of this disease. Good health for all starts with immunization."