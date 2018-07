The RAF Red Arrows will headline day two of the Bray Airshow in County Wicklow later.



It's the culmination of a spectacular weekend celebrating the aviation industry with displays yesterday in both Bray, and Foynes, in County Limerick.

Bray Air Display Director Sé Pardy, says the weekend has brought together audiences from the Wild Atlantic Way to Ireland's Ancient East - for one of the biggest air displays in Europe.