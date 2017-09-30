Catalonia will hold a referendum on becoming independent from Spain tomorrow.

It's the second time in three years that people will vote on the matter.

The local government has refused to call off the referendum despite the Spanish authorities attempts to block it.

Dr James Summers is a Professor of International Law at Lancaster University.

Dozens of parents and children have spent the night in schools designated as polling stations in the Spanish region of Catalonia.

They were trying to prevent police closing them down for a referendum on independence due to take place tomorrow - which the Spanish Government has deemed illegal.

Catalan officials have been told they'll "face consequences" if they defy Madrid.

The country's foreign minister Alfonso Dastis doesn't think the vote will happen.