The Regency Hotel murder trial has been adjourned again until next week.



25 year old Patrick Hutch of Champions Avenue in Dublins north inner city denies murdering David Byrne at a boxing weigh in, two years ago.



Tributes have been paid to one of the lead investigators in the case who died suddenly over the weekend at a Dublin garda station.



Stephanie Grogan reports.







The Regency hotel murder trial was due to resume this morning after being adjourned last week to allow for disclosure involving emails between four gardai.

However - its now been adjourned again until next Monday.

Before the adjournment was announced, tributes were paid to one of the lead investigators in the case who died y over the weekend.

Detective Superintendent Colm Fox died suddenly at Ballymun Garda Station and his death is being treated as a personal tragedy.

Prosecuting barrister Sean Gillane described him as a gentleman and - a fiercely intelligent person who had a deep personal modesty.

He said he never hear Supt Fox raise his voice - as he was in the category of men that never had to such was the respect he naturally commanded.

He said he was a true public servant and a consummate policeman.

Superintendent Fox funerals takes place tomorrow morning in Malahide.





