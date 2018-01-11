The trial of a man accused of murdering David Byrne at the Regency Hotel in Dublin will resume tomorrow.



25 year old Patrick Hutch of Champions Avenue in Dublin 1 has pleaded not guilty.



It is the Prosecutions case that six individuals acted together to carry out the Regency Hotel shooting and that it was a "carefully planned murderous attack".

Prosecuting barrister Sean Gillane told the three Judges they would hear that a lot of people were at the Regency that day as a boxing weigh in was taking place.

It would be alleged a man in a flat cap and a man wearing a wig entered the premises through a laundry entrance.

While three other men dressed as Gardaí entered the front door carrying assault rifles.

Panic broke out when witnesses heard gunfire and it would be alleged David Byrne was shot twice as he ran towards Reception.

It would then be alleged that as he lay there injured, a gunman shot him calmly and coldly in the head and body.

The case, which is being heard at the non-jury Special Criminal Court, will resume again tomorrow afternoon.