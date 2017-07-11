From meeting each others' friends to sharing Netflix passwords, the length of your relationship will determine the number of milestones you've reached as a couple.

According to a survey of 2000 people, two and a half months is the usual time it takes to meet each other's friends, it takes three months to go without make-up and five months to fart in front of each other!

Here are some other milestones worth noting;

Stop shaving - 4.5 months

Netflix password - 6.2 months

Phone password - 7.2 months

Laptop password - 7.4 months

Access to social media accounts - 7.7 months

Move in together - 18.4 months

Open a joint account - 22.7 months

Get a pet - 23.4 months

Buy a house - 27.5 months

Have a baby - 30 months