When is it OK to fart in front of each other?

From meeting each others' friends to sharing Netflix passwords, the length of your relationship will determine the number of milestones you've reached as a couple.

According to a survey of 2000 people, two and a half months is the usual time it takes to meet each other's friends, it takes three months to go without make-up and five months to fart in front of each other!

Here are some other milestones worth noting;

Stop shaving - 4.5 months

Netflix password - 6.2 months

Phone password - 7.2 months

Laptop password - 7.4 months

Access to social media accounts - 7.7 months

Move in together - 18.4 months

Open a joint account - 22.7 months

Get a pet - 23.4 months

Buy a house - 27.5 months

Have a baby - 30 months

 