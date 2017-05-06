Human remains have been found in the search for Seamus Ruddy in France.

Mr Ruddy is one of the so called 'disappeared'.

The school teacher was abducted from Paris, murdered and secretly buried by the INLA in 1985.

A search got underway in a forest near Roune in northern France earlier this month and this morning remains were recovered as part of that.

However it's expected to be some time before authorities can removed the body from the scene and carry out a post mortem.