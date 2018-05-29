The remains of Jastine Valdez are being returned to her native Philippines today.

Her remains are being flown out from Dublin Airport to Manila accompanied by her parents.

She's to be buried in her home town of Aritao.

Mark Congdon, the honorary consul for the Philippines in Ireland, is to travel with the family.

Gardaí have issued a new appeal.

An undated family photo of Jastine Valdez | Image: GoFundMe

They're anxious to speak to any passengers who travelled with Jastine on the 185c bus on the evening of May 19th.

They've issued more details about her missing blue shoulder bag.

They say the contents of the 'Next' branded bag were a Bearska jacket, Nike runners, a Leap card, an iPad mini, make up, purple reading glasses with a pink tint and lip balm.

Anyone with information should contact Bray garda station on 01-666-5300, the Garda Confidential Line at 1800-666-111 or any garda station.