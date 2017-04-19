Gardai have again asked for help in identifying a man whose body was found on Bray beach last month.



The remains of the man in his 40's were found by a passer-by on the morning of the 27th of March.



He was not carrying a wallet, phone or any other form of ID when he was found. They have issued these pictures of his backpack, the clothes he was wearing and a book he was reading.



Gardai have also issued a detailed description of the man

He's a white man - 6-foot-1 tall and extremely thin, weighing just 60kilos or 9-and-a-half stone.

He's estimated to be around 40ish, with blue eyes and dark hair, greying at the temples.

He was wearing a green and brown camouflage jacket; blue jeans and black runners.

Garda Declan Lynch says they have made several efforts to try and identify him