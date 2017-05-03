Gardai in Bray in Co Wicklow are renewing their appeal for information about a baby whose body was found at a recycling facility last year.



Baby Alannah was discovered by a worker sorting waste at the Greenstar plant in May of last year.





Tomorrow marks the one year anniversary of the discovery of her body and Gardai are appealing to her mother to come forward.



They're also calling on anyone with information to get in contact.



Susan Keogh has been speaking to Inspector Sorcha Fitzpatrick who's part of the investigation team:



