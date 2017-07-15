There's a renewed appeal for help in tracing the whereabouts of 29 year old Linda Christian who is missing from Dublin.

Linda was last seen on the 24th June, 2017 in the Blanchardstown area.

She is described as being 5' 3" in height, slim build with long brown hair and green eyes.

She was wearing a green bomber jacket, blue jeans and carrying a pink gym bag when she was last seen.

Linda’s family and An Garda Síochána are very concerned for her welfare.

Anyone who may have seen Linda or who can assist in locating her is asked to contact Blanchardstown Garda Station on 01 - 6667000, The Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.