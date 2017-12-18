A renewed appeal's been launched for information on a violent sexual assault that happened last July in west Dublin.

On Thursday July 28th 2016, a young woman was walking with her bicycle at around 3.05am on the Lucan Newlands Road in Clondalkin in the direction of the Fonthill Road.

She was attacked and dragged into a secluded area where she was subjected to a violent sexual assault.

There were three men involved in the attack, and the incident lasted up to 15 minutes.



Gardaí say it's likely the men were in the area for some time beforehand.

Crimestoppers and the gardaí are keen to hear from anyone who was in the area between 1.00am and 3.30am on July 28th 2016.

They also want to hear from individuals who may have any information in relation to the incident.

Calls to Crimestoppers, on 1800-25-00-25, are completely anonymous and callers do not need to leave their name or address.