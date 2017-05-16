Almost eight out of ten properties were beyond the reach of people in receipt of housing benefits in March.



That's according to the Simon Community, who found that just 600 properties were available to rent in the 11 locations they surveyed.

But just 12 percent of those fell within the rent supplement or HAP limits.





