Rents Continue To Rise
New figures show rents are continuing to increase nationwide.
According to the Residential Tenancies Board (RTB) Rent Index, the annual growth rate for rents in Q2 was 7.6% - up from 6.9% in the previous quarter.
The national average rent was €1,094 - an increase of €77 year-on-year.
Annual rent inflation in existing tenancies grew by just over half the rate (4.9%) of new tenancies (8.4%).
The report's based on over 18,700 new and renewed tenancies and showed that in Dublin, the standardised average rent was €1,587.
Source: RTB
In the Greater Dublin Area (Wicklow, Kildare, Meath) this stood at €1,118, and outside Dublin this was €817.
On a quarter-on-quarter basis, the rental price inflation increased in Q2 to 3.4% up from 2.7% one year earlier.
The RTB suggests national growth rates are being influenced by the Dublin and the Greater Dublin Area - which account for just under half of all tenancy agreements.
Source: RTB
Housing Minister Eoghan Murphy said: "We know that quarterly trends can be volatile, but they do continue to rise and this continues to be a challenge.
"People are paying too much in rent and this has to be better controlled.
"This is why I will shortly be introducing new rent protection measures in to the Dáil."