The average monthly rent is now €1,131 - up €134 since last year.

Daft.ie's latest report warns prices are soaring as supply plummets.

Rents in Dublin are now 66 percent higher than at their lowest point in 2011 averaging €1,784 on the south side, €1,690 in the city centre and €1,553 north of the Liffey.

Outside the capital rents are up up 41 percent.

Daft's Ronan Lyons says there are some very concerning findings:

Homeless charities say the latest Daft.ie report highlights the need for more affordable housing.

The Simon Communities say the Housing Minister's "Rent Pressure Zones" - where prices rises are controlled - do little to help those trying to exit homelessness.

Spokesperson Niamh Randall says people relying on rent supplements are hardest hit by rising prices: