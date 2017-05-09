Rents Have Reached An All Time High... Again
The average monthly rent is now €1,131 - up €134 since last year.
Daft.ie's latest report warns prices are soaring as supply plummets.
Rents in Dublin are now 66 percent higher than at their lowest point in 2011 averaging €1,784 on the south side, €1,690 in the city centre and €1,553 north of the Liffey.
Outside the capital rents are up up 41 percent.
Daft's Ronan Lyons says there are some very concerning findings:
Homeless charities say the latest Daft.ie report highlights the need for more affordable housing.
The Simon Communities say the Housing Minister's "Rent Pressure Zones" - where prices rises are controlled - do little to help those trying to exit homelessness.
Spokesperson Niamh Randall says people relying on rent supplements are hardest hit by rising prices: