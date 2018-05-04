Rents nationwide have hit record levels again.

The average monthly rent nationwide is 1,261 euro, according to the latest Daft.ie rental report.

That's up 11 and a half per cent in the year to the end of March. Monthly rents are 232 euro more than they were in 2008.

Limerick's seen the biggest jump with prices jumping 17.1 per cent.

The number of properties available to rent is at its lowest since the Daft rental reports began in 2006.

The number of properties available to rent in the first four months of 2018 was just 3,200, below both the previous two years and well below the 16,000 in 2012.