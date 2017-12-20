Gardaí say the re-opening of Stepaside garda station in Dublin may only be a temporary measure.

Acting Commissioner John O'Driscoll says serious consideration should be given to building in nearby Cherrywood which is growing rapidly.

There was widespread controversy when Stepaside garda station, in the Transport Minister Shane Ross's constituency, was chosen for re-opening despite not being a priority for senior members of the force.

The re-opening has been mired in controversy with suggestions its re-establishment was only assured by the intervention of Minister Ross.

He has denied any stroke politics took place, and the gardaí have written to the Office of Public Works (OPW) to start the process of re-opening Stepaside and five other former garda stations.

It is estimated by 2030 there will be an additional 7,700 homes in the Cherrywood area, and a population of 30,000 left with limited garda cover.