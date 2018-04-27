A controversial 'Repeal the 8th' mural has found a new home in Dublin.

Earlier this week the mural by street artist Maser was removed from the Project Arts Centre in Temple Bar.

The centre said it was taken down as the Charities Regulator informed them it was 'political activity' and therefore in breach of the Charities Act 2009.

If the artwork wasn't removed, the centre was at risk of losing its charitable status.

The mural has now been placed on the side of Seán MacBride House on Fleet Street - on the offices of the headquarters of Amnesty International Ireland.

Image: Amnesty International Ireland

Its re-homing has been welcomed by Amnesty International Ireland's executive director, Colm O’Gorman.

He said: "We are proud and honoured to host this iconic piece of art, which captures the essence of this campaign.

"No matter how hard the other side try to paint over the issue, the Eighth Amendment causes women immense harm and suffering.

Image: Amnesty International Ireland

"This mural is a testament to the unwavering spirit of those who have campaigned for 35 years for its repeal."

The colours of the mural have been changed, to reflect Amnesty's 'It's Time' campaign