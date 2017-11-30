The Disclosures Tribunal has found that allegations made by Garda whistleblower Keith Harrison and his partner Marisa Simms were "entirely without validity".

An interim report from Justice Peter Charleton says the couples allegations against social workers "simply collapsed" during the tribunal's hearings.

Mr Justice Peter Charleton sums up his conclusions in one line: "All of the allegations of Garda Keith Harrison and Marisa Simms examined by the tribunal are entirely without any validity."

The report rejects the couple's claim that gardaí maliciously called in TUSLA to interfere in their family life.

And he does not accept the claim that Ms Simms was coerced by gardaí into making allegations of domestic violence against Keith Harrison.

He finds that gardaí correctly referred the family to TUSLA, and says the agency's intervention was in fact 'milder' than the allegations warranted.

The judge says during the hearings, the allegations that social workers colluded with Gardaí "simply collapsed".

He says Garda Harrison made upsetting accusations against responsible people that were found to have no foundation.

They claimed they were victims of a malicious process of events. That is not so.

It's appropriate to exonerate everyone in social services and in policing accused by them of discreditable conduct.