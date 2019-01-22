A fourth interim report into Mother and Baby homes will be considered by cabinet ministers this morning.

The Commission of Investigation into what happened at the homes has also asked for another year to complete its work.

The Commission of Investigation into Mother and Baby Homes was due to report last February, but was granted a years extension.

It's now informed the government that its report won't be ready next month, and has asked for another year to finish the job.

It's thought the delay is because of the large volume of work involved in investigating the institutions between 1922 and 1998.

Government Ministers will have to consider whether to grant that extension, or take unfinished reports instead.

This morning's cabinet meeting will also consider a fourth interim report from the Commission.

Details will be published after they've been shared with families and groups involved with the homes.