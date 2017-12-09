A new report calls for more education about gender, sexuality and consent in schools.

It also recommends gender neutral bathrooms in schools, and the introduction of hate crime legislation.

The survey of almost 4,000 young people is feeding into a new strategy on LGBTI young people.

The main recommendation was more education on genders, relationships, sexualities, as well as types of safe sex, consent and mental health.

It also recommends schools introduce gender-neutral uniforms and toilets.

Suggested changes also included the inclusion of gender theory and LGBTI+ history within the curriculum as well as diversity training for people working with children to promote better understanding and tolerance.

Children's Minister Katherine Zappone said the calls from children impact on almost every part of government, that she supports many of them, and Ireland's journey to full equality is on the way.