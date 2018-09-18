The Commission on the future of Policing in Ireland is calling for an overhaul of GSOC.

It's recommended a number of major changes to the way An Garda Siochána operate in a long-awaited report published this afternoon.

It includes 50 recommendations covering various areas - ranging from An Garda Síochana's approach to human rights, to major changes to accountability and oversight structures to clear up the "complex and confused" systems currently in place.

One recommendation calls for a new approach to national security - with a new Strategic Threat Assessment Centre (STAC) to be headed by a National Security Coordinator.

File photo

The STAC would answer to the Taoiseach's department and have a 'small permanent staff'.

Separately, an Independent Examiner of terrorist and serious crime legislation is proposed, who would oversee how security legislation is implemented.

They want to see the Garda Ombudsman get a new name and new remit to copper-fasten its independence.

Under the proposals, the new body will carry out investigations so that gardaí will no longer be investigating themselves.

Chair of the commission is Kathleen O'Toole.

"The new body will investigate incidents - as well as individuals - to find fault where appropriate, identify systemic weaknesses, and present lessons learned for the organisation.

"It will carry out all serious investigations independently, so police will no longer be investigation themselves".

Garda Commissioner Drew Harris at a garda graduation ceremony at the Garda College in Templemore | Image: Eamonn Farrell/RollingNews.ie

The Garda Commissioner Drew Harris has welcomed the report.

He said: "It will be the roadmap for our policing partners and An Garda Síochána for the next three to five years.

"I would like to thank the chair, Kathleen O'Toole and the members of the commission, for the time and effort they have contributed to providing this important report.

"Their very significant experience and expertise will be of great assistance to An Garda Síochána as we shape our policing service for the future.

"The report has over 50 recommendations and many more points of good practice.

"Some of the recommendations outline significant cultural, staffing, structural and system changes.

"As such, it is important that we carefully consider the implementation of this report".