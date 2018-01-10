Homelessness has increased 81% between 2011 and 2016.

The CSO has released a new 'Wellbeing of the Nation' study, which found the numbers of homeless people here jumped from 3,808 to 6,906 in the five years.

Source: CSO

Among other findings in the report are that Irish people can expect to stay healthier for longer.

It says the number of healthy life years people can expect to experience has increased from 66.9 in 2014 to 67.3 in 2015.

The percentage of the population that reported their general health to be either good or very good was 86% in 2015 - this is a fall from the 2011 figure of 88%.

But after a fall in the levels between 2011 and 2012, the percentage of those that rate their health as good or very good has increased each year.

Source: CSO

It also finds that the unemployment rate has fallen from 9.8% in 2015 to 8.6% in 2016.

In terms of equality, the percentage of female members in the last five Dáils has increased.

The percentage that was female in the 28th Dáil (1997) was 12%. This has increased to 21% in the 32nd Dáil (2016).

Source: CSO