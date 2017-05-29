A new report shows 'systemic' failings in our child protection system.

The audit of more than 54-hundred cases over the past eight years, looked at the removal of children from their families by the Gardaí.

It found many officers were poorly trained and there was a serious weakness in procedures after children had been removed.

Tusla's out of hours social work has been labelled inadequate, as some children had to wait in hospital for services to reopen, while others were returned to the home they'd been removed from.

The audit by the Gardaí was ordered after the removal of two blonde Roma children from their parents in Tallaght in 2013.