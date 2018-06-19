A report on homelessness has suggested that one in five offers of social housing in the Dublin City Council area were rejected last year.

The document's also highlighted problems with the Housing Assistance Payment Scheme, or HAP.

The report from the Dublin Regional Homeless Executive says 112 offers of permanent social housing were turned down by applicants in 2017 - compared to 483 accepted offers.

The reasons for refusal included that the housing wasn't in the applicants preferred area, or that it wasn't close to schools.

The report also found many families are reluctant to take up the HAP scheme.

343 families opted for emergency accommodation rather than HAP, due to difficulties getting accommodation in the private rental sector.

The Housing Minister says the report - and another from the Inter-Agency Group on Homelessness - indicate progress is being made, but 'concerns and issues' need to be addressed.

Eoghan Murphy says the number of homeless families rose by 17% last year, compared to 55% in 2016.

He added: "We will put in place every care and support necessary for those in emergency accommodation as we ramp up the supply of new homes and bring greater protections to the rental sector."