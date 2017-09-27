Ireland’s suicide rate has stabilised since the economic downturn, while provisional data shows that the figures are decreasing.

According to a report from the National Office for Suicide Prevention, 80 percent of cases involve men - and people aged between 45 and 54 are most at risk.

Provisional data suggests that there were 399 suicides in 2016, compared to 451 the year before – an 11.5 percent drop in figures.

Confirmed figures show that Ireland’s suicide rate has stabilised since the recession.

In 2014 there were 486 confirmed suicides– down from a high of 554 in 2011.

The National Strategy For Suicide Prevention aims to reduces rates by 10 percent by 2020.

Kim Buckley has this report: