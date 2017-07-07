Advertising restrictions included in the government's new public health legislation on alcohol will lead to further job losses in the Irish media industry, according to a new report.

The Public Health (Alcohol) Bill 2015 seeks to introduce widespread restrictions on the advertising of alcohol in Ireland.

The bill, in its current form, would make it an offence for more than 20% of advertising space in a publication to go towards alcohol products.

The report, undertaken by economist Jim Power, found that the proposed advertising restrictions will have serious consequences for the Irish media industry.

It found that the restrictions will leave broadcast media facing a revenue shortfall of €7m per year, print media likely to lose out on €2m a year and the outdoor advertising industry facing losses of €11m a year.

It also found widespread disagreement in international literature on the effectiveness of restricting or banning alcohol advertising as a means of combating harmful drinking - with a lack of evidence available to justify the restrictions.

Advertising revenue

The broadcasting sector has already faced eight years of depressed advertising revenues - compounded by the decline in the value of sterling as a result of the Brexit vote.

Print media meanwhile has seen a drop of more that 50% in advertising revenue since 2007.

Job losses

Commenting following its publication, Mr Power warned that the Irish media is "already under significant financial pressure from declining advertising revenues and the advent of digital media."

He said the plans will effectively turn off the advertising revenue tap for professional Irish media, leading to "an inevitable reduction in consumer choice and job losses in the area.”

The report was commissioned by a number of Irish media organisations.

Pragmatic

Alcohol Action Ireland, a national charity for alcohol-related issues has called the report "unnecessarily alarmist" insisting the measure contained in the bill can provide a reasonable, pragmatic means or reducing alcohol related harm in Ireland.

It said the bill's impact on total advertising revenues will be nominal.