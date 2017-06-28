A White House reporter has had a heated clash with the deputy press secretary over so-called fake news.

Brian Karem - the editor of a group of newspapers in Maryland - accused Sarah Huckabee Sanders of inflammatory comments to the press.

Yesterday's confrontation came after the White House spokeswoman slammed the news media for what she said was unfair coverage of the Trump administration, citing journalist's use of unnamed sources and the coverage of the Russia connection.

Karem has received praise for his outburst:

Wow. This entire exchange at the WH briefing. Must watch. https://t.co/ZxEEe6e31P — Bradd Jaffy (@BraddJaffy) June 27, 2017



