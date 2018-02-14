There have been 'numerous fatalities' following a shooting at a high school in south Florida.

The suspected shooter has been taken into custody.

The Broward Sheriff's Office initially responded to reports of an active gunman in the city of Parkland.

In a statement on social media, police said there were reports of 'multiple victims' - later saying at least 14 people had been taken to hospital.

Local schools superintendent Robert Runchie confirmed to reporters there have been numerous fatalities, in what he described as an 'horrific situation'.

It was not immediately clear how many people had been killed and how many had been injured.

Footage from local media showed students being evacuated from Stoneman Douglas High, with deputies surrounding the building.

Today, close to Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School’s dismissal, students and staff heard what sounded like gunfire. The school immediately went on lockdown but is now dismissing students. We are receiving reports of possible multiple injuries. Law enforcement is on site. — Broward Schools (@browardschools) February 14, 2018

President Trump said his 'prayers and condolences' were with the families of the victims.