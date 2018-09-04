The Department of Education says schools have a responsibility to keep students safe while on school tours.

A spokesperson was responding to queries after it's alleged that two students from a Dublin fee paying school allegedly paid for sex with prostitutes during an overseas trip.

Details of this alleged incident emerged on social media over the weekend.

According to reports, the students left their accommodation without permission and went to a bar where they were introduced to the women.

Responding to queries about the incident, the Department of Education, referred to its advice to schools in relation to tours.

The department says that 'educational tours are a matter for each individual school authority and it is the responsibility of each school to ensure that appropriate safeguards are in place while children are participating.'

It's understood that the school in question is conducting an inquiry and disciplinary action is being considered against the teacher who was responsible for the welfare of the students.

Meanwhile, the HSE says it's important to get tested if you think you have an STI and to always practice safe sex.